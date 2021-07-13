Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3: Roop Durgapal talks about her role and bond with Shaheer & Erica beyond work

Roop Durgapal is delighted to be back on the show Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3 as she plays the role of Natasha in a special appearance.

Roop Durgapal plays the role of Natasha in the popular TV show Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi. The actress has been part of the earlier seasons of the given show and she is delighted to be part of the third season of the show also. The show has done spectacularly well in the past two seasons and people loved the romance between the leads of the show Dev and Sonakshi played by Shaheer Sheikh and Erica Fernandes. For the upcoming season also, the cast is the same.

In the previous seasons, Roop Durgapal had played the role of businesswoman Natasha, who was engaged to Dev, but Dev fell for Sonakshi. The actress who plays the role was excited to be back on the show. She talked to Telly Chakkar and said, “Oh it’s been lovely. I was pleasantly surprised with the producers for giving me an opportunity to open the show in a special appearance which is a friendly appearance and of course the role is the same positive, lively and very confident girl Natasha who’s also a businesswoman. This continues and this time Natasha has become friends. Earlier, in the previous season, left Natasha. They were engaged to get married but he left Natasha. Being a mature and understanding girl that she is, she does not take it to the heart and follows the path of love watching Dev and Sonakshi’s love.”

The actress also talked about her bonding with the leads of the show Shaheer Sheikh and Erica Fernandes. The actress said, “The first thing I did when I met Shaheer on the set is that I congratulated him. On the whole, with Shaheer and Erica, we connected on a lot of things beyond work.”

The show Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3 focuses on the marriage of the couple Dev and Sonakshi as they deal with the problems in their marriage. The show has started airing on 12th July 2021.

