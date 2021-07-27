Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3: Shaheer Sheikh’s PIC with Erica & others shows what family gatherings look like

The popular show Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3 is one of the most-watched shows on television. Its past two seasons were also equally popular among the masses. The family drama features Shaheer Sheikh and Erica Fernandes in the lead roles. Their chemistry is very much adored by the fans. To note, the third season is also getting a positive response from the audience. And today the actor has shared a picture showing how a family gathering looks like.

Taking to his official Instagram handle, Shaheer wrote, “Family gatherings be like #kuchrangpyarkeaisebhi KRPKAB3.” In the photo, he and Erica along with other cast members are seen dressed for a function and sitting. They are all smiling and posing for the camera. All are looking very beautiful and wearing pastel colour. As soon as he shared the picture, fans dropped loads of comments and dropped fire emoji. One of the fans wrote, “So good to see these Happy faces. great going story wise.”

Meanwhile, the actor is currently very busy. He is also shooting for Pavitra Rishta's second season. He is playing the iconic role of Manav.

The actor started his acting career from the show Kya Mast Hai Life. He had played the role of Veer Mehra. He was also seen in Jhansi Ki Rani as Nana Sahib, brother of Rani of Jhansi replacing Satyajeet Dubey. He made his web debut with Paurashpur starring Annu Kapoor, Shilpa Shinde, Milind Soman, and Flora Saini.

Also Read: Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3: Shaheer Sheikh’s pic with Aashika & Supriya is all about beautiful smiles