Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3 Twitter Review: Fans applaud Shaheer Sheikh & Erica Fernandes's chemistry

Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3 starring Shaheer Sheikh & Erica Fernandes received an overwhelming response from fans.

The popular show Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi has finally returned with its third season. The first episode was premiered on July 12 and fans were so excited to see their favourite couple Dev and Sonakshi on the television screen. The show’s last two seasons were also equally popular among the masses. To create more excitement, makers were continuously releasing promos that showed the lead actors talking about the dynamics of their relationship. The third season will start from where the second season was ended.

Going by the promos, the third season will be focussing on how Dev and Sonakshi's relation changed with time. The first episode shows Sonakshi is handling her office and home very efficiently. Dev is also busy handling his office. But in all this, they have forgotten to give time to each other. Fans and followers of the show have flooded Twitter with messages and reactions. They have given a big thumbs up to their chemistry and pair. One of the users wrote, “Devakshi .. So happy to see them once again on our tv screens.... KRPKAB days are back.”

We love you @Shaheer_S and We birdies are always with you and Welcome back As Dev Dixit , It was fantastic 1st Episode#ShaheerAsDevIsBack #ShaheerAsDev #ShaheerSheikh #Shaheer #KuchRangPyaarKeAiseBhi — (@Md_ShaheerSns) July 13, 2021 The shooting of the show was done in Siliguri. In the new season, viewers saw Sonakshi’s mother has passed away. However, the other changes have not been shown. But a new twist is shown by the makers. Dev and Sonakshi come to know about a truth that has shaken them badly. They came to know about their third child and now how will they react.

Also Read: Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3 Ep 1 Review: Dev & Sonakshi’s love story comes with new twist but lacks spark

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×