Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3, 6 October 2021, Written Update: Dev tells Sonakshi about Sanjana

In today's episode, Ranveer comes into Dev's room and says sorry to him. Dev consoles him that he already knew all the problems between Neha and him. Dev compliments him and says you have handled my sister very well. Ishwari was worried about Neha and asks Sonakshi to call her, Ranveer asks Sonakshi to leave Neha alone for some time because she is angry with him. Ranveer goes to market and gets some chocolates for her. When Ranveer leaves from there, Sonakshi and Dev go into Neha's room to say sorry. Sonakshi tells her that she knew how bad it feels when Ranveer compared Neha with her. Dev says to her that now he will take care of her and never let her feel down.

Neha gets emotional and hugs Dev and Ishwari. Meanwhile, Sanjana goes to Mr. Verma's house. On the other hand, Dev recalls Ishwari's words about how the problem gets easy when you talk about it with someone. So he called Sonakshi, who was busy in the meeting, and tells him that she will call him back as soon as possible. Dev then calls Mr. Verma and tells him that he wants to talk about something. Mr. Verma tells him that he will call him back later because there is some guest in his house. Later at night, Sonakshi enters the room and gets shocked seeing that Dev has done some romantic preparation for her.

Dev then asks Sonakshi to sit with him, Sonakshi sits beside him and asks him why he is so tensed. Dev replies that Sanjana proposed to him yesterday. Sonakshi gets shocked, Dev further tells her that Sanjana also revealed about Suhana being her sister's daughter. Sanjana was going towards the Dev's office, but she tops outside. She hears Sonakshi's voice coming from inside, Sonakshi was promising Dev that she will not let Sanjana comes near Suhana.

