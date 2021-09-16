Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi: Dev & Sonakshi dress as Rahul & Nisha from DTPH, groove on ‘Are re arrey’

Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi 3 is one of the most famous shows on television screens. It is based on the life of Dev and Sonakshi, and how their life changes after marriage. The cast is played by the actors Shaheer Sheikh and Erica Fernandes. In the upcoming episode of the show, they will be seen dressed as Bollywood movie characters Rahul and Nisha from Dil To Pagal Hai. They will amaze the audience with their sizzling dance and magnetic chemistry in the episode.

The upcoming episode will show Dev and Sonakshi organizing a party for celebrating the success of Dev at work. It is a special Bollywood-themed party as everyone is seen dressed as one of the characters from Bollywood movies. Dev and Sonakshi will be seen dressed as Rahul and Nisha as they will be seen dancing to the tunes of the superhit song ‘Are re arrey yeh kya hua’ and recreate the magical moments of Shahrukh Khan and Karisma Kapoor from their successful film.