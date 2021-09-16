Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi: Dev & Sonakshi dress as Rahul & Nisha from DTPH, groove on ‘Are re arrey’

Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi 3 is one of the most famous shows on television screens. It is based on the life of Dev and Sonakshi, and how their life changes after marriage. The cast is played by the actors Shaheer Sheikh and Erica Fernandes. In the upcoming episode of the show, they will be seen dressed as Bollywood movie characters Rahul and Nisha from Dil To Pagal Hai. They will amaze the audience with their sizzling dance and magnetic chemistry in the episode.

The upcoming episode will show Dev and Sonakshi organizing a party for celebrating the success of Dev at work. It is a special Bollywood-themed party as everyone is seen dressed as one of the characters from Bollywood movies. Dev and Sonakshi will be seen dressed as Rahul and Nisha as they will be seen dancing to the tunes of the superhit song ‘Are re arrey yeh kya hua’ and recreate the magical moments of Shahrukh Khan and Karisma Kapoor from their successful film.

Dev and Sona have time and again proved to be a stunning couple, and they often display affection for one another which can make anyone blush. The show has been getting a lot of appreciation for the flawless acting of the actors and the audience is able to connect with the characters. The third season deals with the changes in the relationship between Dev and Sonakshi after few years of marriage, and how they work on their marriage.

