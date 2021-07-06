Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi: Shaheer Sheikh says, ‘Communication is the key in a relationship’

Shaheer Sheikh revealed his learnings from Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi show. Scroll to know more.

Known for its romantic storyline, the daily soap ‘Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi’ has become one of the most loved shows on television. Season 3 of the show is going to be aired soon. The lead stars of the show, Erica Fernandes and Shaheer Sheikh impressed the audience with their magical performances. As the good news of the fresh season unfolded, fans were left overjoyed. Shaheer is all excited to reprise the role of Dev Dixit and has opened up about the learnings from the previous seasons.

In an interview with E Times, Shaheer said that he learnt so many things from the previous seasons, especially in terms of relationships and the challenges that one might face. “Any relationship has its journey. When I took up this show, I had a different perspective about a lot of things,” he said. Shaheer added as the show progressed, he too grew along with it. “As Dev's character evolved, so did I,” said Shaheer. Further elaborating the lead actor said in terms of relationship, be it of a lover, a son or a parent the most important thing is communication. It is a key in any relationship.

The makers of the show posted a short clip on Twitter and captioned it, “Waqt badla hai, par Dev aur Sonakshi ke rishto ki gehrayi mein aaj bhi pyaar hai yaa badlte waqt ke saath daraar aayi hai? Jaanane ke liye dekhiye #KuchRangPyaarKeAiseBhi”

Erica Fernandes and Shaheer Sheikh starrer show will be going on-air from July 12. The new season of the show is likely to focus on Shaheer Sheikh (Dev) and Erica Fernandez’s (Sonakshi) inner conflicts and differences as a married couple.

