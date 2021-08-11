Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi 3, 11 August 2021, Written Update: Suhana tells Ayush that he is not her brother

In today's episode, Everyone prepares for Ayush's first Rakhi with the Dixit family, and Ayush tells Ishwari that he has never had a rakhi tied on his wrist. Ishwari then instructs Suhana to tie the Rakhi around Ayush's wrist, but Suhana refuses. Ishwari then convinces Suhana that if she ties Rakhi on Ayush's wrist, she will purchase her a new smartphone. When Sonakshi notices this, she becomes worried and asks Ishwari why she is turning Suhana greedy, but Ishwari responds that she is doing it for the wellbeing of her family.

In the meantime, Elena, Vicky, Dev's younger sister Nikki, Bijoy, and his family arrive at Sonakshi and Dev's home. Everyone welcomes them, but Dev gets upset because his one sister was unable to attend the function. Everyone begins the Rakshabandan ritual, and Sonakshi becomes emotional as her brother gifts her, their mother's poetry book. Mami Ji, on the other hand, whispers in Ishwari's ear about how someone could give such a cheap gift on Rakhi.

Then Ayush's turn for Rakhi comes, but Suhana runs from the hall after Golu tells her that if Ayush becomes her brother, she'll have to share everything with him. Dev confronts Suhana and tells her that he will not allow anyone to get her belongings or her share of love. Suhana returns and ties a blue colour Rakhi around Ayush's wrist, and Ayush gives her a toy. However, while taking the family photo, Suhana harshly reminds Ayush that he is not a member of this family, which upsets Ayush. But, Dev steps in to save the day and confronts Ayush.

