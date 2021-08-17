Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi 3, 17 August 2021. Written Update: Sonakshi returns home to take her children

In today's episode, Sourabh informs Sonakshi that he believes Bijoy should have intervened between her and Dev for Dev to grasp the issue. Sonakshi thinks Bijoy was correct not to interrupt since she needed to express herself in front of Dev. Bijoy expresses his belief in Sonakshi's ability to make the correct decision. While Dev is in his office, he was unable to focus on the presentation. He continues recalling his discussion with Sonakshi.

Mamiji remarks to Ishwari in the kitchen that she can't believe Sonakshi would leave her three children alone. She warns Ishwari that Dev should not be forgiven lightly this time. Mamaji informs Mamiji that Sonakshi might be furious over for something, and they don't understand her role in it. Soha and Ayush enter the kitchen and question what they were making for lunch. Ishwari tells them she made bhindi, then Soha notifies Ayush that she doesn't want bhindi and if he can prepare her something again. Soha feels delighted and tells him that he could. Ayush prepares a dish for her that he mastered from his father.

Ishwari informs Mamiji and Mamaji that she will go and get Sonakshi back because Sonakshi left due to her. But suddenly, Sonakshi arrived home. When she reminds everyone that she will not be staying and has come to take the children with her. Dev and Ishwari attempt to persuade her to stay. Dev informs Sonakshi that the children cannot choose between him and her because they require both of their parents. Mamaji informs everybody that no one will talk to Sonakshi except him, and that whatever Sonakshi chooses will be permanent.

Also Read| Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3, 16 August 2021, Written Update: Dev and Sonakshi fight over Ishwari