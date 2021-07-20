Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi 3 actor Gavie Chahal to be roped in for Bigg Boss 15?

Gavie Chahal talks about being back on TV shows after a long break and his chance of being in Bigg Boss 15.

Gavie Chahal is one of the most popular names in the television industry. He is presently shooting for the famous show Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi 3. He recently revealed that he had declined the offer for the reality show Bigg Boss 14, as he has to undergo an eye surgery. Mohe Rang De actor shares that he is in talks with the makers of the show and he is also hoping to get some good news from them.

In an interview with Etimes TV, Gavie said, “I underwent a major eye operation last year. Thus, I couldn’t become a part of Bigg Boss 14. This year, talks are on. But I’ll only be able to say anything once things are finalised.” Talking about being back on TV show after a long time, he said, “Yes, I am doing TV after a long gap; I was focusing on films. But the character of Rohit sounded very interesting when it was offered to me. I couldn’t say no to it. It is a multi-shaded character that brings a lot of twists to the story. Also, I had dates available. So I thought that why not go ahead with the offer. I am also shooting for a film,” he says. “Medium could be anything, it is the character that should be interesting.”

Gavie also shared that the previous year was very tough for him and it took him months to recover after the surgery. He was also diagnosed with dengue due to which he could not take up any work projects. But now he is back in shape, he said, “This year, by god’s grace, I am getting good work. I hope I continue to get good projects.”

The actor has worked in numerous television shows including Maharaja Ranjit Singh, Mrs. Kaushik Ki Paanch Bahuein, RadhaKrishn and others. He has also worked in starrer Tiger Zinda Hai. Also read- EXCLUSIVE: Shaheer Sheikh on shooting for 'Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi 3’: Initially it felt like a deja vu

