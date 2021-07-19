Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi 3: Erica Fernandes reveals 'what goes on behind the scenes'

Erica Fernandes shared a BTS video of the process of shooting her latest show Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi 3.

The show Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi has garnered a huge fan base over the last few years. Season one and two were highly appreciated by the audiences. They loved the excellent chemistry between the lead couple Dev and Sonakshi played by the actors Shaheer Sheikh and Erica Fernandes. The stars are now back with the third season of the show will be seen sharing the dynamics of marriage. The show has already started airing from this month and has been hailed by the viewers.

In a recent video shared by the lead actress of the show, we can see the shooting of particular scenes of the show. Erica shared that though these scenes seem very effortless on the screens, there is a lot going on backstage for making of those scenes. In the scene, the actress is seen gliding down the stairs as the camera person moves along with her. She also shared another scene where is struggling to hold the kid.

She wrote in the caption, “However glamorous it may seem... this is what goes on behind the scenes.”

The actress is presently playing the role of Sonakshi in the show. In the present season, it is focused on the changing dynamics of the relationship between the married couple. Along with Erica, other cast members from the previous season have also been retained. The cast includes Shaheer Sheikh, Supriya Pilgaonkar, Aleena Lambe, Vidvaan Sharma, Vaebhav Singh and others.

Credits :Erica Fernandes instagram

