Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi 3: Erica Fernandes, Supriya Pilgaonkar & Shaheer Sheikh open up on their roles

Erica Fernandes, Supriya Pilgaonkar and Shaheer Sheikh talk about the development of their characters as per the new age and generation.

The show Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi was among the most popular shows on Indian television sets. Season one and season two of the popular show were appreciated by the audiences. The lead actors of the show Erica Fernandes and Shaheer Sheikh shared excellent chemistry on-screen and they have a huge fan following on social media. Hence on massive public demand, the show is back with season 3, along with the same cast. Fans are excited to see the chemistry between the two leads and the changing dynamics in their marriage.

A press conference for the show Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi was conducted recently and the lead actors Erica (Sonakshi), Supriya (Dev’s mom), and Shaheer (Dev) talked about their roles.

Supriya Pilgaonkar said, “Coming back and playing the character of Ishwari was challenging. Shaheer had called me and convinced me to do the role, as initially, I was going to refuse the show. Shaheer told that I need to do the show and I can’t give any excuses. “

She added, “When she came to know even Erica is doing the serial, I decided to come on board. The character is so real and realistic that while doing every scene, I could understand Ishwari better, and I had to do the role.”

Erica Fernandes said, “Sonakshi is very relatable and unique in her own way. She understands Dev and that he wants to fix all the problems and keep his family happy, but some or the other obstacles come. How the two deal with them is what the character is all about, and that’s why I was happy to play Sonakshi and show a different side of her in Season 3.”

Supriya also added, “I cannot relate to Ishwari, but I understand her and her feelings.”

Shaheer also shared his views, “The situations in the season are very real and raw, and over the years, we have evolved as actors. The perspective has changed, and as characters, Dev and Sonakshi have also changed a lot. Now, they know how to deal with the situation. The generation is completely different from that of our parents.”

From the promos of the show, it appears that the characters are well sketched. The audience can't wait to see the new and reformed roles of the characters.

