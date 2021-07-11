Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi 3: Five reasons to watch new season of Shaheer Sheikh & Erica Fernandes starrer

Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi 3 starring Shaheer Sheikh and Erica Fernandes will be aired from July 12. The show is trending on social media.

The popular show Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi is coming back with its third season. The makers have already released the promos of the show and it has increased the excitement level among the audience. The show’s first two seasons were also extremely popular among the masses. Shaheer Sheikh and Erica Fernandes will be seen in the lead role and they were also in the last seasons. Their chemistry is adored by the fans. The show is slated to go on-air on July 12 on Sony TV.

The lead pair has been sharing a lot of behind-the-scene videos and pictures from the set. To note, its shooting was done in Siliguri as in Mumbai the shooting was canceled. But now they have returned. Going by the promo, the upcoming season will be focussing on the changing dynamics in the relationship of Dev and Sonakshi. Apart from them, Supriya Pilgaonkar will also be seen in the show.

But before the show starts, here are the five reasons why you should be watching this family drama:

Lead pair chemistry:

Dev and Sonakshi have been entertaining the audience with their on-screen chemistry. Both are strong characters and never impose their thinking on each other. They never hesitate from pointing each other’s mistakes and also help to correct them. They have redefined marriage rules.

Possessive mother:

In the last two seasons, we have seen Ishwari is extremely possessive about her son Dev. In the first attempt, she didn’t even like Sonakshi and thought that she will take her son away but then she slowly started liking it. But it will be really interesting to see her relationship with Sonakshi in the new season.

Relation:

The promo has focussed on how things have changed between Sonakshi and Dev with time. The children are growing and they are now busy with them. But somewhere lost expressing love to each other. The new season will be all about this.

Cast:

Dev, Sonakshi, and Ishwari received immense love from the fans and the show became the most-watched on television. The lead pair was fresh and it took no time in becoming a favourite.

Social issues:

In the last season, the show showed that Sonakshi opted for work while Dev sit back at home and looked after the children. He supported his wife in her dreams. This was appreciated by the masses. It will be exciting to see what next social issue they will be talking about?

Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi 3 will start from where it has ended in season 2.

