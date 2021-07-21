Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi 3’s Erica on reuniting with Shaheer Sheikh: We’re all happy to be working again

After creating much buzz in the town, Shaheer Sheikh and Erica Fernandes starrer Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi 3 (KRPKAB) 3 went on air early this month and it opened with a bang. The show happens to be the third season of their popular family drama Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi and the recent season was the talk of the town ever since it was announced. And while KRPKAB 3 is being well received by the audience, Shaheer and Erica’s on-screen chemistry has also been grabbing a lot of attention.

During her recent conversation with Bollywood Life, Erica opened up about collaborating with Shaheer once again and stated that she is elated to be back with the team. “Reuniting with both Supriyaji (Supriya Pilgaonkar) and Shaheer has been great! We are all pretty happy to be working together again on a show that is immensely close to our hearts,” she added. Erica also cleared the air about the rumoured disagreement in the team during their shoot in Siliguri and said that the entire had a blast together. The actress asserted, “The entire cast and crew honestly had a blast shooting in Siliguri, and reuniting after so long for Kuch Rang was actually what made our bond there even stronger. It in fact turned out to be quite a fun and lovely outdoor shoot for all of us!”

Meanwhile, Erica is overwhelmed with the response for Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi 3. However, she did admit that the team was under a little pressure given the success of the previous seasons. “There is always pressure to deliver, be it a well acclaimed show or a new one, expectations are always high. Yes, putting together a season 3 after a long gap on air was definitely a lot of hard for the team and entire cast and crew. Fortunately, the show has then and now had the backing of a wonderful audience. Fans of the show have supported and loved us throughout,” Erica was quoted saying.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Shaheer Sheikh on shooting for 'Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi 3’: Initially it felt like a deja vu