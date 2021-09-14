Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi 3: Sanjana plans to create trouble in Dev & Sonakshi’s life

Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi 3 is getting more interesting day by day. The makers have tried to make the plot more entertaining by making a third character entrance. The show saw Sanjana’s entry who is here to create more problems in Dev and Sonakshi’s life. Sanjana has joined Dev’s office and was impressed by him in the first meeting. She slowly falls in love with him and thought that he is unmarried. But later when she comes to know that he is married she was shaken.

While Sonakshi and Dev are trying the mend the bridge between themselves, it seems Sanjana is ready to light the fire that will burn it down. In the last episodes, the audience stood witness as Sanjana sowed the seeds of doubt in Sonakshi’s mind. After a tete-a-tete with Sanjana in Dev’s office, Sonakshi feels low, but Dev comes to the rescue and the duo has a romantic movie night at home. Sanjana tries to disrupt the couple’s romantic evening but fails and strategizes new moves.

She dresses up as Nisha from the film ‘Dil Toh Pagal Hai’ for the 90’s Bollywood-themed party kept in honor of celebrating Dev’s success at work. Lo and behold! Dev and Sonakshi also turn up in the garb of ‘Dil Toh Pagal Hai’s characters, the lead couple Rahul and Pooja. Sanjana learns about the couple’s 7 years of separation and plans to make this her weapon of war to win over Dev.

It will be interesting to watch the show to know what happens next.

