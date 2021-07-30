Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi 3: Shaheer Sheikh enjoys being pampered by his on screen son; PICS

The popular couple of Dev and Sonakshi from the show Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi had become the audience's favorite from the last two seasons. Now the makers of the show have come back with the new season of the show. This season focuses on the changing dynamics of the relationship between the married couple Dev and Sonakshi. People are liking the role played by the actor Shaheer Sheikh as he portrays a loving husband and a caring father. He has recently shared an adorable picture with his little buddy and his fans are in love with the duo.

Shaheer Sheikh has recently shared a BTS picture from the shoot of his ongoing show Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi 3. He has shared a picture with his on-screen son as they share a sweet father-son moment. He has laid his head on the lap of the adorable kid, Vidvaan Sharma as he says that now it is his turn to get some pampering. He wrote in the caption, “Ok now I want some pampering.. #kuchrangpyarkeaisebhi #KRPKAB3 #madMe #shaheersheikh”

The Mahabharat actor has been getting lots of love and appreciation for his present role. He has also signed for the sequel of the highly successful show Pavitra Rishta and he has been paired with the fabulous actress Ankita Lokhande, who was earlier also the female lead of the show. The shooting for the show has already started. The audience and ardent fans of the show have expressed mixed reactions to him playing the role of Manav.

On the personal front, he is married to his ladylove Ruchika Kapoor and they are going to proud parents very soon.



