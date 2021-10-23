Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi 3: Shaheer Sheikh & Erica Fernandes' show to end this month? Reports

Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi 3 has been among some of the most loved and highly successful shows on television. Shaheer Sheikh & Erica Fernandes' chemistry has been appreciated by the audiences. The show is among the first few shows that have came with the third season on the small screen. But as per the reports by TOI, the season 3 of the show will be wrapped up very soon.

As per the news on the internet, there are reports of the lead actress Erica Fernandes quitting the show. There has been no confirmation from her end, but she has also not denied the rumours. There are also talks about the show Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3 going off air by the end of the month. Sources close to the show informed TOI that Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke will be wrapping up by the end of this month. This season was short lived, but its also one of the firsts for a third season of a show to be on air.

Shaheer Sheikh has been striking a balance between music videos and the show. Erica also has had a busy calendar this year.

The third season of Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi: Nayi Kahaani continued to establish a strong emotional connect with the audience like the previous two seasons.

Owing to the excellent chemistry of Dev and Sonakshi and a strong storyline of the show, third season of the show was brought on public demand. The actors of the show share a good bond off-screen as well. Shaheer Sheikh addresses Supriya Pilgaonkar as ‘Maa’ and she was present at his wedding too. Shaheer embraced fatherhood in September 2021.



Also read- Shaheer Sheikh shares full family picture on social media; Fans ask to reveal his daughter’s face