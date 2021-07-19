Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi 3: Shaheer Sheikh excited about storyline; Says ‘It was surprising for me also’

As Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi 3 continues to grab attention, Shaheer Sheikh is elated with the response of the audience for the show.

Shaheer Sheikh has been creating a lot of buzz in the town ever since he had reprised the role of Dev in the much talked about Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi 3. To note, the family drama has been the much awaited third season of Shaheer and Erica Fernandes’ much talked about Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi. And while the show has started with a bang and opened to mixed reviews, Shaheer is quite elated with the storyline of the show.

During his conversation with Spotboye, the actor also stated that the twists in the storyline of Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi 3 surprised him as well. “The twist writer got for Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3 was something I also didn't expect. It was surprising for me also. And in the very first episode, we got the response probably what we were looking for. I think from here on we will try to maintain the feel and pattern of our show which we had earlier,” Shaheer was quoted saying.

He also mentioned that he is glad that all the characters of the show have managed to connect with the audience. Shaheer said, “I am happy with what they have done to the storyline. We did this show 4-5 years back but now also if you see all the characters they have maintained their aura's which I am sure must have been challenging for them. They have successfully connected the audience with the characters”.

Credits :Spotboye

