Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi actor Ashiesh Roy admitted in ICU; Pleads for monetary help on social media

Ashiesh Roy, who is known for his roles in shows like Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi and Sasural Simar Ka has been hospitalized after suffering paralysis attack. In disheartening post, the actor pleaded for monetary help from people on his social media.

In a shocking piece of news, senior actor Ashiesh Roy has been hospitalized and is in a serious condition. The 53-year-old was reportedly rushed to the hospital after suffering a paralysis attack. The actor has been a part of the entertainment industry for the past two decades. He is known for his roles in popular shows like Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi, Sasural Simar Ka, Mere Angne Mein, Baa Bahu Aur Baby, Bymokesh Bakshi, and others. The veteran actor took to his social media account to share the news of his hospitalization with his fans.

He informed people that he is currently in the ICU for Dialysis and is very sick. In a heartbreaking and disheartening post, the actor asked for monetary help from everyone. Yes, he requested people to offer him financial aid for his medical treatment. He wrote, 'I'm in the ICU, very ill, dialysis. Need urgent money for dialysis.' As soon as Ashiesh asked for help, his friends from the industry flooded the comments section with messages and wishes. Many prayed for his speedy recovery, and some offered to help him in this difficult situation. Among the latter were, Some prayed for his speedy producer Vinta Nanda, Sasural Simar Ka actress Jyothsna Channdola Singh. The two commented on Aishesh's post and asked him for his bank account details to send him money for his operation.

In August 2018, the actor had suffered a blood clot in his brain and had undergone an operation for the same, suggest some media reports. In 2019, Ashiesh had suffered a paralytic stroke, due to which he gradually stopped getting work. The actor had revealed that he was managing his expenses through his earnings and deposits.

Take a look at his posts here:

Credits :Facebook

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×