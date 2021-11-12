Kudumbavilakku, 12 November 2021, Written Update: Sampath visits Sumithra

As the episode starts, Sanjana is about to leave for the interview and Saraswathi makes a scene as she is the last one Sanjana took the blessings from. She asks Sanjana if she will even get the job today. Pratheesh tells her she will as her father is the one taking her interview. Sanjana and Pratheesh come across Anirudh.

Pratheesh tries to clear the air between them and Anirudh lash out at him. Sidharth walks and asks Sanjana and Pratheesh to come with him to the office. Anirudh questions Sidharth’s decision to give Vedhika’s job to Sanjana and he asks Sidharth why he is insulting Vedhika.

As Sumithra sees their argument, she asks Anirudh to be gone. Sidharth admires Sumithra’s capability to control her children; something he has failed to do. Sumithra offers her car to Pratheesh and Sanjana but Sidharth tells them he shall take them so that their mom wouldn’t have to take a taxi. As they leave, Sumithra and Sidharth share a slight smile.

Vedhika calls Sharanya and tells her she wants to meet her in person to discuss an important matter. Sidharth and his boss conduct Sanjana’s interview and Sanjana answers all the questions confidently. As she leaves, the boss and Sidharth colleague recalls how Vedhika has been trying to prevent Sanjana from getting a job at her post.

Sanjana and Pratheesh are at the waiting lounge, wondering what might be the chairman’s decision. After a while Sidharth arrives and informs them that Sanjana has been selected as the secretary. She thanks him for his help and Sidharth informs her she was qualified enough to get the job.

Sampath pays an unexpected visit to Sumithra’s workplace. He enquires about Vedhika’s situation with Sidharth. As the episode ends, Sharanya and Vedhika meet at a restaurant and Vedhika is about to disclose something really important to Sharanya.

We have watched this episode on the channel’s OTT platform.

Also Read: Kudumbavilakku, 11 November 2021, Written Update: Vedhika seeks Sharanya’s help