Kudumbavilakku, 15 November 2021, Written Update: Sharanya informs Sidharth about Vedhika’s pregnancy

As the episode starts, Vedhika informs Sharanya that she is pregnant. Vedhika tells Sharanya about her unfortunate situation in which she can’t even be happy about it as her husband left her.

Pratheesh, Sanjana and Sidharth are on their way back from the office. Sidharth appreciates Sanjana's confidence at the interview. Sidharth asks Sanjana to inform Sumithra about the good news. Sidharth tells them, it’s only their love that can repay Sumithra for her efforts towards the family. Pratheesh asks Sanjana to put the phone on speaker and Sanjana lies to her that Sidharth is on his way to the office. Sumithra asks them why they let him go to the office in such a condition. All the while Sidharth is listening to Sumithra express her concerns of his health.

Later, we learn that Vedhika made up her pregnancy just to get back with Sidharth. She asks Sharanya to inform Sidharth about it, as she won’t be able to bear any negative reaction from him. Sharanya assures her that she won’t be abandoned in such a situation. Sharanya decides to call Sidharth, who is shocked as he learns that Vedhika is pregnant and he cuts the call.

Sharanya informs Saraswathi about Vedhika’s pregnancy and she is delighted to hear it. Sreekumar overhears Sharanya’s call with Saraswathi. He asks her how she can be sure that Vedhika isn’t lying about her pregnancy. Sharanya asks him why he is so jealous of Vedhika baring a child of Sidharth.

An overjoyed Saraswathi reveals the news to Shivadas and Mallika overhears it. Shivadas is in a dismay as he hears the news. Ananya is accompanied by Sheetal and Sanjana as she is about to leave for work. As the episode ends, the trio is in shock as Mallika informs them about Vedhika’s pregnancy.

