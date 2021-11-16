Kudumbavilakku, 16 November 2021, Written Update: Saraswathi advises Sidharth to bring Vedhika home

As the episode starts, Sheetal expresses her doubts regarding Vedhika’s pregnancy and asks them if she is lying. Ananya reminds her there are many ways to prove it. Malika fears whether Vedhika might use it as a tool to get hold of Sidharth. Ananya arrives at the hospital and informs Anirudh about Vedhika’s pregnancy. She asks him what he thinks about it. Anirudh tells her he doesn't have any interest in discussing such matters.

Sidharth calls Vedhika to talk about her pregnancy and informs her that he was really tense when he was informed about it. Sidharth asks her why she had to inform Sharanya about it. Vedhika asks him if he would have even talked to her if she wanted to. Sidharth asks Vedhika to meet him in person the next. Vedhika is reluctant to meet him as she thinks he wants to test her pregnancy. Sidharth informs her, he isn’t planning to do that and asks her to meet.

The family is gathered around for dinner and Saraswathi decides to talk about Vedhika’s pregnancy. The family tries their best stop her from talking about it so that Sumithra wouldn’t be uncomfortable. Sumithra advices them to take the news positively. Saraswathi and Pratheesh get into an argument as she keeps telling them about her responsibilities towards Vedhika’s child.

Saraswathi then approaches Sidharth and advises him to give Vedhika the care she deserves during her pregnancy. Sidharth tells Vedhika is right where she belongs and asks her not to discuss such matters with him. Next morning Sidharth arrives at Sumithra’s house looking for a ride to the office and Malika informs him that Pratheesh and Anirudh have already left. On seeing Sumithra leave for the office, Malika advises Sidharth to take a ride along with Sumithra to his office. As the episode ends, Sumithra and Sidharth glance at each other.

We have watched this episode on the channel’s OTT platform.

