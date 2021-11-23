Kudumbavilakku, 23 November 2021, Written Update: Sampath asks Sidharth to meet him

As the episode starts, Vasumathi condemns Vedhika’s actions and Shankaran wonders if Sidharth might ever take her back again. Vasumathi is clearly upset as to what may happen to Vedhika’s future. Just as they are discussing Vedhika's situation, Sharanya and Saraswathi arrive. They confront Vasumathi and ask her if she is the one behind her plans. Vasumathi tells them she doesn’t know anything and it is for them to decide. Shankaran asks them to forgive Vedhika for her doings and Saraswathi and Sharanya express their contempt for being betrayed by Vedhika. Vedhika has been listening to them and decides to win their favor someone.

Sharanya and Saraswathi confront Vedhika and ask her why she lied to them. Vedhika breaks down in tears and tells them she just did it to save Sidharth, so that he wouldn’t be manipulated by Sumithra. She further adds, that she doesn’t have anyone else other than them and tells them she will commit suicide if they turn on her.

Vasumathi is surprised to see that Sharanya and Saraswathi has changed their attitude towards Vedhika real quickly. Saraswathi asks her who else would understand her, other than them. Vasumathi asks them to take Vedhika with them if they care about her so much and Sharanya promises her that Sidharth will be the one coming to get her. Sidharth is one his way to office along with Sheetal and Sanjana. He tells Sanjana not to expect any favors from him at work. Sheetal and Sanjana tell him about their plans to set up a surprise party for Sumithra on her birthday. Sidharth suddenly recalls how Sumithra refused to have a birthday party for her in the past. Sampath calls Sidharth and sets up a meeting between them after the work. As the episode ends, Sanjana and Sheetal seem worried as to what Sampath has in store for Sidharth.

We have watched this episode on the channel’s OTT platform.

