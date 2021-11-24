Kudumbavilakku, 24 November 2021, Written Update: Sampath asks Sidharth to divorce Vedhi

As the episode starts, Rohit meets Sumithra as per her requests and she seeks his help to resolve the issue between Indraja and Anirudh. Rohit and Sumithra arrive at the hospital to draw out a solution and they come across Indraja. Indraja questions the intention of their visit, but they don’t disclose it to her. Sumithra and Rohit meet the hospital MD and discloses the issues between Indraja and Anirudh. Rohit and Sumithra tell her how Indraja’s intentions might spoil Anirudh and Ananya’s married life. They ask the MD to help them out and she promises to look into it.

Anirudh is enraged as Indraja accuses his mother of having an illegal relation with Rohit. Anirudh tells her he might have differences with his mother but he won’t tolerate it if she speaks of his mother in such a manner. MD summons Indraja and Anirudh to her office and Indraja blackmails Anirudh to talk to MD, as she tells him.

MD informs Indraja that she has replaced Ananya as her assistant instead of Anirudh, considering the talks about them, among their colleagues. Indraja expresses her displeasure and tells the MD the only person who is doubting them is Anirudh's mother. Anirudh has to agree to it, under pressure from Indraja. The MD apologizes for the interrogation and asks them to forget all of it.

Sampath asks Sidharth to make use of the opportunity and divorce Vedhika, so that he and Sumithra can have a life together. Sidharth tells him Sumithra isn't a person who hopes for life with another woman's husband. As the family discusses Sanjana’s work, Saraswathi tells them Sanjana could never be as good as Vedhika. Sidharth and Shivadas tell her, no women should be like Vedhika. As the episode ends, Sidharth appreciates Sumithra’s cooking.

We have watched this episode on the channel’s OTT platform.

