Kudumbavilakku, 26 November 2021, Written Update: Vedhika plans to file a complaint against Sidharth

As the episode starts, Ananya questions Sumithra’s visit to her hospital’s MD. Sumithra is reluctant to answer the questions as Anirudh listens to their conversation. Sanjana jumps and informs Ananya that MD happens to be Rohit's friend and they were discussing reducing Ananya’s night shifts. Ananya is delighted to hear it and tells her this might make Anirudh happy. Later as Ananya leaves, Anirudh asks Sumithra if she spoke to Sanjana about her actual reason for the visit and Sumithra informs him that Sanjana just knows what she hears in the house.

Sampath is on a day out with his son Neerav. Neerav conveys his wish to visit Sumithra and as they come out of the restaurant they meet Vedhika and Sharanya. Neerav gets scared of Vedhika and asks his father to take him away from there. Vedhika asks Neerav if he has forgotten that she is his mother. Sampath reminds her how unfortunate it is that she has to remind her own son that she is his mother. Sharanya asks Neerav where she is heading to and he informs them about their plans to visit Vedhika. Vedhika is annoyed by it and confronts Sampath about it. Sharanya asks them to cut the fight and Sampath advises Sharanya to quit trying to help Vedhika.

Vedhika tells Sharanya she might have to end her own life if she can’t get back to Sidharth and now that she has completely lost her child as well. Sharanya advises her to wait out till Sidharth changes his mind about her.

Sumithra walks in to hear the family planning a birthday party for her. At their repeated request, Sumithra tells them they can do as they please. As the episode ends, Vedhika and Sharanya meet Advocate Vasudev. To everyone’s shock, Vedhika asks him to file a complaint against Sidharth and his family for harassing her.

We have watched this episode on the channel’s OTT platform.

