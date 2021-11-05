Kudumbavilakku, 5 November 2021, Written Update: Tony expresses his concerns to Sumithra

As the episode starts, Sharanya advises Vedhika that she will have to settle the fight between her and Sidharth if she needs to stay with her husband again. Both Sharanya and Vedhika know that they both are in no position to talk out a settlement with Sidharth. Sharanya points out the need for a mediator to settle the issue. Sharanya takes Vedhika to Advocate Vasudev Menon, who was Vedhika’s lawyer for her divorce with Sampanth. Vasudev Menon arrives and he asks Vedhika what brings her here again.

Vasudev, points out Vedhika’s failure to take care of her child after her divorce with Sampath and asks her how can mother be so careless about her child. Sharanya tells him they aren’t here to talk about Sampath, but to settle a misunderstanding between Vedhika and Sidharth. Vasudev asks Vedhika to disclose whatever happened between her and Sidharth. As she discloses her quarrels with Sidharth, she tells him, Sumithra is her biggest problem and has to be gone from the house somehow. Vasudev points out that won’t happen as Sidharth’s father has already made her the owner of the house. Vasudev reminds Vedhika she would have been in jail if it wasn’t for Sumithra’s grace to withdraw her case against her. Vedhika begs Vasudev to talk to Sidharth, as he knows him well enough. Vasudev agrees to talk to Sidharth to settle their issues.

Tony visits Sumithra and tells her about seeing Anirudh at a restaurant last night. He expresses his doubts regarding Anirudh’s relation with Indraja. Sumithra tells him there must have been a doctor’s discussion and asks him not to tell anyone about it. Tony asks her why he had to lie to Ananya and them about his meeting if there was nothing wrong about it. As the episode ends, Sumithra discusses the issue with Rohit and she fears whether Anirudh is up to something.

