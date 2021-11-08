Kudumbavilakku, 8 November 2021, Written Update: Sumithra confronts Indraja

As the episode starts, Sumithra tells Rohit that Anirudh’s behaviour does indicate that something is going on between him and Indraja. She recalls how she even tried to know about it after his camp with her. Rohit puts forward the opinion that they should talk to Indraja about and the realisation that people have noticed their relationship might turn them away from it.

Sidharth notices that something is worrying Pratheesh and as he asks him about it, Pratheesh expresses his concerns over Anirudh’s relation with Indraja. Sidharth tells him it must be professional and Pratheesh discloses his encounter with Anirudh at the restaurant. Pratheesh asks Sidharth to talk to Anirudh about it and reminds him how his life went south after his relation with Vedhika.

Vasudev Menon arrives at Sidharth house to meet him. Vasudev tells Sidharth that he has come to talk to him about his wife Vedhika and Sidharth thinks he is talking about divorce. He later finds out that Vasudev is here to vouch for Vedhika and Sidharth makes it clear that he doesn’t want to get back to her. Vasudev reminds her how Sumithra and his children forgave him for what he did and asks him to show mercy on Vedhika. As he finds out Sidharth isn’t changing his decision, he asks him if he is planning for a divorce then. Sidharth informs Vasudev that he isn’t in a situation to make such a decision.

Sumithra meets Indraja and conveys her doubts regarding her relationship with Anirudh. She asks her to stay away from engaging in such relations with Anirudh. Indraja denies her allegations and asks her what proof she has. On her way out, Sumithra reminds her she won’t be able to deny it for long. As the episode ends, Anirudh is shocked as Indraja informs him about his mother’s confrontation with her.

We have watched this episode on the channel’s OTT platform.

