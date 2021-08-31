Kudumbavilakku, August 31, 2021, Written Update; Sumithra sees Vedhika in police station

As the episode starts, Sharanya and Sreekumar argue over whom to invite over to their house first. As things escalate and they fail to reach a conclusion, Sreekumar discards the idea all together.

When Sumithra reaches her office, all her staff are upset and she asks them what’s the matter. They reveal that some thugs came in and threatened to harm them if they continued to work at the place and asked them to quit the job. Sumithra assures them to take necessary precautions and asks them to come to work without fear.

Sumithra calls Ramakrishnan and asks if he was the one who sent thugs to her office. He asks if she has any evidence against him and tells her there is no wrong even if he did so as she is the one who spoiled his life. Sumithra warns him to stay away from her work place and tells him that she won’t be talking to him over the phone if anything like this happens again.

Sumithra meets Sreekumar and tells him what happened at her work place and he urges to repay Ramakrishnan the same way he did. But Sumithra makes it clear that she doesn’t want any violence or any more issues regarding this but somehow Ramakrishnan needs to be stopped.

Vedhika is at the police station and the Circle Inspector recognises Vedhika. She tells him she is innocent and begs her to believe her. But he doesn’t believe and reminds her how she has lied to him before. The Circle Inspector calls Siddharth and informs him about Vedhika.

Meanwhile Sumithra and Sreekumar come to the police station to file a complaint against Ramakrishnan and Vedhika hides her face with her saree as she sees them. As the episode ends, one of the police officers uncovers her face and they see Vedhika.

