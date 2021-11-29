Kudumbavilakku, November 29, 2021, Written Update: Vasudev lashes out at Vedhika

As the episode starts, Vasudev and Sharanya are shocked at Vedhika’s decision to file a case against Sidharth’s family. Vasudev questions Vedhika’s evil intentions and Vedhika tells him, it is unavoidable for her if she has to get back to Sidharth. Vasudev points out that Sharanya too is Sidharth’s family and asks her if she wants to file a case against her too.

Vedhika tells him to exclude Sharanya, Saraswathi, and Anirudh from the case. Vasudev reminds her that they will have to go to jail if Sidharth doesn’t agree to a compromise and Vedhika tells her it’s not her concern. Vasudev lashes out at her and informs her that he won’t cooperate with for such injustice. He asks Sharanya, why she is supporting Vedhika in her evil plans against her own family.

Vasudev calls Sumithra and asks her to meet him in person to discuss a case. On their way back, Sharanya questions Vedhika’s decision to harm her family members for her personal benefit. Vedhika assures Sharanya that no one from her family will be harmed and she is only intending to hurt Sumithra. Vedhika asks Sharanya to support her if she wants to see her back with Sidharth.

Sumithra arrives at Vasudev’s house to see Sidharth. They both meet Vasudev to know why he summoned them. Vasudev recalls the circumstances in which they had to meet last time. He then informs them about Vedhika’s plans to file a false case to trap Sumithra’s family. Vasudev advises them not to take Vedhika’s threat lightly as the family might end up in jail. Sidharth tells Sumithra that he shall handle Vedhika’s situation. As the episode ends, Sumithra tells him there is no need for him to trouble himself, as she knows how to protect her family from Vedhika.

We have watched this episode on the channel’s OTT platform.

Also Read| Kudumbavilakku, 26 November 2021, Written Update: Vedhika plans to file a complaint against Sidharth