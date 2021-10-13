Kudumbavilakku, October 13, 2021, Written Update: Sharanya pleads for Vedhika

As the episode starts, Sheetal and Sanjana discuss Siddharth and Vedhika’s’ situation with Sumithra. They both put forward their opinion that Siddharth is not likely to take Vedhika back to his home if he knows about Vedhika's plans to involve him in the case. Saraswathi who overhears it, asks them if they are plotting against Vedhika in her absence. Saraswathi tells Sumithra she's the reason that her son is alone today. Sumithra asks her to find the real reason and solve it if she really wishes to help her son.

Indraja is on an outing with her friend Nancy and she asks her about her relationship with Anirudh. She tells her, she has a special bond with Anirudh that she doesn’t have with anyone else. Indraja puts light on Anirudh’s nervousness while he is around her.

Vedhika recalls how Siddharth sent her away and decides to call him. Siddharth finally picks her call and tells that he is not interested in talking to her. Vedhika gives her address even without him asking and tells him, he can find her there when he wants her to come back. Siddharth makes it clear, he won’t be coming after her.

Vedhika calls Sharanya and asks her to help her out. Sreekumar and Sharanya argue over Sharanya’s urge to help Vedhika. Sumithra advises Pratheesh to take Sanjana with him when he goes to his music program. Sharanya calls Siddharth and tries to talk on behalf of Vedhika and Siddharth asks her not to call him again.

Sanjana asks Sumithra permission to deliver breakfast for Siddharth and Sumithra allows it. Saraswathi overhears their plans and is worried about it. Meanwhile, Siddharth is having a hard time making coffee. As the episode ends, he recalls how better a person Sumithra was than Vedhika.

We have watched this episode on the channel’s OTT platform.

Also Read: Kudumbavilakku, October 12, 2021, Written Update; Siddharth doesn’t accept Vedhika