Kudumbavilakku, October 15, 2021, Written Update: Anirudh caught with Indraja

Sumithra pays a visit to Shivadas to check on him and she doesn’t see Ananya by his side. She learns about Ananya’s health condition. Sumithra asks Ananya to take leave and tells her she will be the bystander for Shivadas. Shivadas happily informs her that Anirudh has promised to be his bystander and will be coming here shortly. He recalls how close he was with Anirudh when he was a kid and how they became more and more apart as he grew. Shivadas was happy that he will have Anirudh by his side and hopes they will get along well.

Meanwhile, Anirudh arrives at Neeraja’s house and asks him to wait while she freshens up. Ananya calls Anirudh and he promises her to be there on time. Anirudh is annoyed as Indraja makes him wait for an hour but he controls himself from lashing out. He tells Indraja that he is in a hurry and should get going by now. Indraja tells him to relax a bit. She goes to the kitchen to make coffee as Anirudh refuses to take wine from her.

Siddharth pays a visit to Saraswathi and she tries to talk to him about Vedhika’s matter. Sidharth tells her he isn’t interested in talking about her. Sumithra asks Sheetal to give Sidharth tea and they share a glance at each other. Sheetal asks Sidharth if he needs dinner and Saraswathi tells her there is no need for her to do that.

Ananya and Shivadas are worried about Anirudh and he is still caught up with Indraja. Indraja mixes sedatives in Anirudh's coffee and he starts feeling clumsy after having it. Anirudh starts feeling clumsy but he keeps telling her he should be going by now. As the episode ends, Anirudh is about to faint and Indraja watches him.

