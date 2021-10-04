Kudumbavilakku, October 4, 2,021, Written Update: Ramani & Preetha beg for forgiveness

As the episode starts, Narayan tells Nirmala that it was him who sent Sreekumar and company to bring Naveen to the station, as he would have tried to escape if police went to get him. Naveen begs Narayan to let him go and tell him he made a mistake. Narayan lashes out at him and then he asks Nirmala to bring Sumithra. Sumithra is brought out from the lockup and Narayan asks her if she knows Naveen and she recognizes him as Vedhika’s friend.

Preetha and Ramani don't recognize Naveen. Narayan questions Naveen and he confesses how Vedhika used him in conspiring with Preetha and Ramani against Sumithra. Pratheesh asks Ramani and Preetha why they would do such a thing to his mother and Sumithra reminds him it is pretty obvious why they did it as they know Vedhika is involved in it.

CI Narayan takes Preetha and Ramani to his cabin and explains the situation they are in and tells them they will have to withdraw the case from the DCP’s office. Ramani begs him to save them and conveys her fear to visit DCP to withdraw the case.

Ramani and Preetha beg for Sumithra’s forgiveness and ask her not to file a complaint against them. Sumithra ends up forgiving them as they realize their mistake, even though the rest of them didn’t want her to.

Sreekumar wants Sumithra to take revenge on Vedhika for what she did but she doesn’t wish to fight fire with fire and tells him it will only cause more trouble for Sidharth and Rohit agrees with her. Sumithra also makes it clear that she isn’t a fool to turn a blind eye to what Vedhika did. As the episode ends, Sumithra tells them she only wanted to visit her father now.

We have watched this episode on the channel’s OTT platform.

