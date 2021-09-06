Kudumbavilakku, September 6, 2021, Written Update: Pratheesh confronts Vedhika

As the episode starts, Saraswathi tells Pratheesh and Sanjana how embarrassed she is to hear about Sumithra from Vedhika, Pratheesh tells that she won’t have to hear it anymore. Pratheesh then goes to Vedhika’s house and confronts Vedhika. He asks her to stay away from his mother and tells her that he won’t tolerate her anymore if she speaks ill of her mother again. Vedhika asks him to go tell his mother to stay away from Siddharth, and Pratheesh gives her a warning and tells her he won’t be visiting her this way next time. Sanjana drags Pratheesh back to the house.

Vedhika calls Siddharth to inform about how Pratheesh threatened her, but he asks her to call him later and tells her he is in an important meeting. Vedhika is angered by the fact that Siddharth doesn’t want to listen to what she has to say.

Ramakrishnan and Sumithra are summoned by the inspector. Ramakrishnan asks the inspector for evidence to prove that he was the one who threatened his staff. He also asked the inspector why he didn’t show this urgency when Sumithra and her son kidnapped his daughter. Sumithra reminds Ramakrishnan that they were just trying to give Sanjana the life she wanted and it was him who forced her to marry someone she didn’t like. Inspector Narayan Kutty warns Ramakrishnan and asks him to stay away from Sumithra.

Sanjana gets a call from Siddharth and he tells her how he hasn’t been able to give them a treat after their marriage. She hands over the phone to Pratheesh and Siddharth invites them over for lunch.

Pratheesh and Sanjana call Sumithra and tell her how Siddharth called them and invited them over for lunch. Pratheesh asks whether they should go. Sumithra tells him that it is a decision they have to make. As the episode ends Pratheesh tells Sanjana how kind his mom is.

