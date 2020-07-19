  1. Home
Kukum Bhagya's Sriti Jha aka Pragya assures she is 'safe' after fire broke out on the sets of the show

Sriti Jha, who plays the role of Pragya in Kukum Bhagya took to her social media handle to assure everyone that she is safe and fine after a fire broke out on the sets. Take a look.
1955 reads Mumbai
Kukum Bhagya's Sriti Jha aka Pragya assures she is 'safe' after fire broke out on the sets of the show
In a shocking piece of news, a fire broke out on the sets of Zee TV's popular show Kumkum Bhagya yesterday (July 18, 2020). The show starring Sriti Jha (Pragya) and Shabir Aluwahlia (Abhi) had begun shooting for fresh episodes just a few days ago. It was reported that cast and crew are completely safe and no injuries have been caused to anyone. Only damage to property has been reported Though the cause of the sudden mishap is not known yet, the shootings are set to resume today with precautionary measures.

Just a few hours after news of the fire incident, Sirti Jha aka Pragya took to her social media handle to assure everyone that she is absolutely fine and safe.  She also revealed a 'special' person checked up on her.. Sriti shared a sweet picture of herself with a heartwarming caption, which read, 'Aai ne meri nazar utari. Main bilkul safe hu! We never speak much mostly I'm at a loss of words for her. But she called me over for this. Kahan rakhu itna saara pyaar!'

The 'special one' Sriti is referring to in this post is a woman who makes home-made food with her son under the name 'Aai's Kitchen Mumbai' (Nirmala and Gautam). Well, this definitely has to be the sweetest gesture. It is good to know that our beloved Pragya and the Kumkum Bhagya team is absolutely safe, hail and hearty. 

Take a look at Sriti's post here: 

The fire was brought in control immediately, and the Kumkum Bhagya team is all set to be in action again to entertain their viewers. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below. 

Credits :Instagram

