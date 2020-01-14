Kulfi Kumar Bajewala: Mohit Malik, Aakriti Sharma starrer to go off air on February 7; DEETS inside

The popular Star Plus show Kulfi Kumar Bajewala is going off - air on February 7, 2020. Read on to know more about the same.

Kulfi Kumar Bajewala happens to be one of the most popular shows which air on Indian television in current times. The musical drama has been entertaining both the young and the old audiences alike owing to its beautiful storyline and wonderful portrayal of characters. Its story chronicles around the journey of a daughter who goes in search of her biological father. However, there’s a sad news for all the Kulfi Kumar Bajewala fans as the show will be going off air soon.

Yes, you heard it right. The show which has been produced by Nilanjana Purkayasstha and Gul Khan is going off air on February 7, 2020. It will be replaced by another show backed by Mahesh Bhatt and Guroudev Bhalla that will take up the 7 pm slot. For the unversed, Kulfi Kumar Bajewala suffered a huge blow when its time slot was changed from 8.30 pm to 6.30 pm to give way to another show, Yeh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka.

Well, all good things come to an end and so will this wonderful show. For the unversed, Kulfi Kumar Bajewala stars Mohit Malik, Aakriti Sharma, Myra Singh, Anjali Dinesh Anand and others in the lead roles. Currently, the channel has some very important line ups of shows as of now which is the reason why the beautiful journey of Kulfi Kumar Bajewala will end soon. However, the star cast and crew of the show are yet to officially announce about the same yet.

