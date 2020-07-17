Kulfi Kumar Bajewala star Mohit Malik's to play a romantic role in his NEXT; Show to have lockdown connection

Mohit Malik, who was last won hearts in Kulfi Kumarr Bajewala has bagged another interesting project. This time the actor will enthrall us with his romantic side. Read on to know more.

Mohit Malik is one of the finest actors in the Indian Television industry. Last seen as Sikander in Star Plus' musical drama Kulfi Kumarr Bajewala, Mohit wowed everyone with his scintillating acting chops and power-packed performance. The show also starring Aakriti Sharma, Myra Singh and Anjali Dinesh Anand bid adieu to the viewers in February this year, leaving fans disheartened. Ever since then, many have been wondering about Mohit's next project and are yearning to see the talented actor onscreen again.

Now, it looks like fans of Mohit can rejoice as the details of the handsome hunk's upcoming show has been revealed. Yes, Mohit Malik has finally signed another interesting show, and this time, he will be seen unleashing his romantic side in front of the cameras. Well, the actor's new character is going to be all romantic and the story will have a (COVID-19) lockdown connection and will be all about love. The actor is all prepped up to return with Rashami Sharma’s upcoming show on Star Plus. The love story will revolve around a couple and their marriage turmoil during the lockdown.

A source close to the show confirmed Mohit's entry saying, 'Mohit is known for his acting. So, the channel and the makers were very keen to get him on board to play the male lead. In fact, there was no Plan B. While names of other actors being approached for the show are doing the rounds, the truth is that Mohit was the only name considered for the show.’ Mohit for the very first time will have a light-hearted character on-screen.

While Mohit's name has been finalized as the male lead, it is yet to be known which actress will essay the female lead on the show. More details about the show including its name, cast, and crew are yet to be revealed. What are your thoughts on the same? Are you excited to see Mohit Malik with a new and twisted story again? Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×