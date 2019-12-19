Kulfi Kumar Bajewala's leap cancelled; Mohit Malik aka Sikander to NOT leave the show

As per the source close to the development, we have learned that the leap has been cancelled and Mohit Malik who is playing the titular role of Sikander is also not exiting the show. Read on to know more.

We have earlier reported that Mohit Malik starrer Kulfi Kumar Bajewala will soon witness a leap and even Malik had confirmed his exit with Kulfi and Amyra shown as grown up and the new track would be involving them. As per the source close to the development, we have learned that the leap has been cancelled and Mohit Malik who is playing the titular role of Sikander is also not exiting the show. As per reports, after several auditions for girls (to play grown-up Kulfi and Amyra) and even for Sikander's older version, no one was selected for the roles. And now, makers have decided to canned the leap.

The show, which is currently being aired at 6.30 PM slot will be apparently shifted to 7 PM slot from December 23. Speaking of the show, the same is an Indian musical drama television show and it had premiered on 19 March 2018 on StarPlus. Produced by Gul Khan, Karishma Jain, Nilanjana Purkayasstha and Herumb Khot, it is directed by Pradeep Yadav. It is being written by Sahana and Faizal Akhtar. Aside from Mohit Malik, the show also stars Aakriti Sharma, Anjali Anand and Myra Singh among others.

Earlier in an interview with Times of India, Mohit had said that he was fine with playing a dad to two small girls in the series. However, he would not play a father to grown-up girls because he thinks that it will not look convincing. What are your views on the same? Let us know in the comment section below

