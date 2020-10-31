Kumar Sanu apologizes on behalf of son Jaan over controversial statement in Bigg Boss 14

Jaan Kumar Sanu earlier made a controversial statement about the Marathi language in one of the episodes of Bigg Boss 14. His father Kumar Sanu has now apologized on his behalf.

Kumar Sanu son Jaan Kumar Sanu received a lot of flak sometime back owing to a controversial statement made by him inside the Bigg Boss 14 house. Now, the veteran singer has apologized on behalf of his son in a video. He begins by thanking BMC for taking good care of him when he contracted COVID-19 and added that he has recovered from the same. Sanu also states that he is still in isolation owing to pain in his chest.

The singer then says that he has got to know about an objectionable statement made by his son Jaan. He states that something like that has never crossed his mind in 41 years. Kumar Sanu mentions that Maharashtra, Mumbai, and Mumba Devi has given him name and fame and that he can never think of something like this for the same. The singer talks about how he has sung in different languages of India and that he respects all of them.

Talking about Jaan Kumar Sanu, the singer says that he hasn’t been with his son for 27 years and is not aware of the teachings that the latter has got. He further mentions that he is not aware of the kind of upbringing that Jaan’s mother gave him. Sanu then apologizes on his son’s behalf. For the unversed, in an episode of Bigg Boss 14, Jaan had reportedly asked Nikki Tamboli and Rahul Vaidya not to speak in Marathi as it irks him.

This did not go well with many and allegations came up about the contestant hurting the sentiments of Marathi people. Post that, Jaan was reprimanded in the confession room about the same post which he apologized. He also said that it was unintentional and that he would never repeat the mistake.

Credits :Saamana

