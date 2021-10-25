Kumar Sanu to grace Zee Comedy Show as a special guest this weekend

On the 'Zee Comedy Show,' Bollywood star Kumar Sanu will appear as a celebrity guest. 'Chura Ke Dil Mera' from 'Main Khiladi Tu Anari,' 'Ladki Badi Anjani Hai' from 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai,' and 'Aap Ka Aana Dil Dhadkana' from 'Kurukshetra,' among others, would be performed on the show by the artist.

He will be singing some famous songs of the '90s and also share a few memories from his days in the industry. Moreover 'Laughing Buddha' Farah Khan will also be dancing on the songs sung by Kumar Sanu.

He will be interacting with Farah and reveal unshared stories and anecdotes. Moreover the 10 comedians on the show called Team Hasaayenge will be seen presenting different comic acts and entertaining Farah Khan and Kumar Sanu.

The show airs on Saturday and Sunday on Zee TV.

Also Read: The Kapil Sharma Show, 19 September 2021, Written Update: Sudesh Lehri mimics Kumar Sanu