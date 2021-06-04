Kumar Sanu reacts on Indian Idol 12 controversy about Kishore Kumar's episode: 'I don’t agree with Amit Kumar'

The Indian Idol 12 controversy has been criticised a lot. Many celebrity singers have reacted to this and now Kumar Sanu also shared his thoughts.

The Indian Idol 12 controversy does not seem to end. Ever since the singing reality show aired a special episode on late singer Kishore Kumar, it has landed itself in trouble. For the particular episode, they had invited his son Amit Kumar as a guest. He praised all the contestants but later said that he was asked to do it. Following which there has been a lot of criticism towards the show. And now singer Kumar Sanu also reacted to the ongoing row and said that he does not agree with Amit Kumar.

In an interview with Peeping moon, the singer said, "At the beginning of the show we are informed about which contestants are singing which songs. And based on their performance we give our judgment. But during Kishore Kumar’s episode, I don’t know what happened. It may be that he does not like it but I can’t agree with him. Contestants must have done their best in giving tribute to the veteran singer." To note, the late singer’s son had claimed that the contestants performed so bad that at one point he just wanted to tell them to stop.

Sanu further said that every episode is different and it is also not easy to sing Kishore Kumar’s songs. He used to sing very differently. Anuradha Paudwal had said that she found the contestants to be very talented. “There was nothing controversial about their performance. I am surprised to know that people are questioning their talent,” she was quoted saying. Many celebrity singers have expressed their opinion on the controversy.

