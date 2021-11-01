Kumkum Bhagya, 1 November 2021, Written Update: Will Pragya be able to prove Abhi's innocence?

In today's episode, Gaurav arrives at the police station and mocks Pragya. Pragya inquires as to why he is not giving the footage. Gaurav claims he has done everything to exact vengeance on Abhi. Pragya challenges him, stating that she will go to any length to save her husband. Gaurav is perplexed.

Pragya meets Mr. Santosh Jain and takes some documents. Pragya goes to the police station the next day and pleads with the inspector to allow her to meet Abhi. When Pragya approaches Abhi, he sobs, claiming that he will be punished for the death of six members as they have no proof to prove his innocence. When the police officer arrives to take Abhi to court, Abhi says he loves Pragya so much that he can never go against her and hugs her. When Abhi sees Santosh Jain's picture, he says he's not sure, but that man was at the construction site. Gaurav dials Pragya's number. Pragya predicts that the game will be more enjoyable.

Prachi wakes up late. Ranbir gets her breakfast and insists that she eat it before he leaves and feeds her. Prachi feels fortunate to have him in her life. They confess their love for each other. Sid enters their room with Shira. Ranbir inquires as to how he learned about this. Rhea arrives there and tries to provoke Ranbir against Sid. Sid reveals that he learned about Shira when Prachi and Ranbir were living in a rented flat. For a second, Ranbir feels low, but goes to prepare Khaada.

Abhi is brought to court. Tanu and Alia are waiting for Gaurav, who arrives and wonders where Pragya is. The public prosecutor initiates the court proceedings. Subhash is in the dock and lies in front of the judge. The lawyer asks Abhi whether he has any evidence to prove his innocence.

We have seen this episode on the channel's OTT platform.

Also Read: Kumkum Bhagya, 29 October 2021, Written Update: Gaurav tricks Pragya