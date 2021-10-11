Kumkum Bhagya, 11 October 2021, Written Update: Pragya wins the tender

In today's episode, Abhi asks Alia if she knows what kind of a guy Gaurav is. He disagrees with Alia's collaboration with Gaurav. Alia refuses to pay attention to Abhi's advice, who recalls a previous event in which Gaurav attempted to molest Pragya, which Abhi claims he witnessed with his own eyes and that he trusts Pragya. Pragya is moved by what she hears. Abhi apologises to Pragya for Alia's collaboration with her enemy. Pragya expresses her gratitude for his support.

In the kitchen, Ranbir offers to help Prachi. They have a few sweet moments together. Shaina sees them and apologises for interfering in their private time. Ranbir shows her the way to the Guest Room. Shaina goes to Rhea. Shaina informs her about what she witnessed downstairs. Rhea becomes enraged. Rhea asks Shaina not to sing Prachi's praises. Shaina asks Rhea not to create an illusory existence for Ranbir, and to allow Ranbir and Prachi to be happy.

Sushma, Pragya, Abhi, Alia and Gaurav wait for the tender results. Gaurav is taken aback when he learns the truth. Abhi inquires about the company that won the contract. When Abhi learns about Pragya's new firm Kiara, he becomes emotional. Abhi and Pragya reminisce about Kiara. Abhi congratulates Pragya and expresses his gratitude to her.

Pallavi is going to be the Chairman of the Rajshri Foundation, Vikram informs the family. Pallavi is applauded and congratulated by Ranbir and Prachi. Pallavi instructs Prachi not to create disturbance when Rajeshwari visits them. She expects Prachi to handle the situation calmly.

Gaurav discovers that Kiara is the daughter of Abhi and Pragya. When Pragya insults him, he gets irritated.

When Prachi arrives to serve soup to Rhea, she informs her that she has excellent news. Is it about her pregnancy, Shaina inquires? Rhea is startled.

We have seen this episode on the channel's OTT platform.

Also Read: Kumkum Bhagya, 9th October 2021, Written Update: Pragya loses the game against Abhi