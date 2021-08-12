Kumkum Bhagya, 12 August 2021, Written Update: Gaurav joins hands with Tanu and Alia

This episode begins with Tanu and Alia asking Gaurav to be 100% in the mission to destroy Pragya. Gaurav shows his complete interest and intention to go against Pragya. Therefore, Tanu and Alia lay down the entire plan but his first reaction after listing the plan was to not imply it. Gaurav says that this plan won’t work, but both of them disagree and say that they know Pragya very well, which will put her down. After much persistence, Tanu and Alia made him agree to adhere to the plan.

Prachi worries that Rhea does not know how to wear a sari and thinks that it won’t be fair to Rhea and hence reaches out to help her. On the other side, Rhea thinks that Prachi purposely laid down the sari task to put down Rhea and win the competition. She is exhausted from trying out but Prachi comes in to save her. Before Prachi could help Rhea, Ranbir’s Chachi comes in and ignites a negative feeling for Prachi in Rhea’s mind.

While working in the office, Abhi and Pragya feel butterflies in their stomach for each other. Later, Gaurav calls Sushma and asks her for forgiveness. He also asks her to permit him to publicly leave his share in the exchange for apologizing to Pragya. After much speculation, Sushma agrees to his request but she isn’t aware that it is all a big part of his plan. Stay tuned to know what happens next.

