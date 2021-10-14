Kumkum Bhagya, 14th October 2021, Written Update: Abhi’s Ultimatum to Alia

In today's episode, everyone gets a cup of tea from Rhea. When Ranbir is ready to drink the tea into which Rhea has mixed the pills, she stops him and says that she will first offer it to her sister. Rhea believes her strategy has finally succeeded as Prachi takes a sip.

Abhi returns home and calls Alia. He informs her that she will no longer work with Gaurav since he discovered that he took the quotation money to file a tender and beat Pragya's company. Alia inquires as to if Pragya informed him that she had done it. Abhi issues an ultimatum to Alia to quit working for Gaurav. Pragya says she doesn't mind if Alia works for Gaura. Abhi adds that because we live in the same house, we shouldn't be fighting, and he walks away. Pragya warns Alia.

Rhea approaches Ranbir and inquires about Prachi. Prachi comes downstairs with her baggage. Rhea wonders how nothing has happened to Prachi even though she has consumed the tea laced with pills. Shagun arrives and reports that Shaina is vomiting. Rhea is unhappy, and Vikram and Pallavi inquire whether she is okay. Then, Rhea-Sid and Prachi-Ranbir leave.

Sid says he enjoys taking long drives and asks Rhea if she wants to see the resort's view. She asks him to remain silent and continue driving.

Ranbir and Prachi have a lovely conversation. On the drive to the hotel, Ranbir notices Sid-Rhea. While Sid is loading the bags, he claims that the car has come to a halt owing to insufficient fuel. Rhea recalls putting a hole in a petrol tank, causing the petrol to leak. The two couples arrive at the hotel and check in. Rhea tells Alia what has happened.

We have seen this episode on the channel's OTT platform.

Also Read: Kumkum Bhagya, 13 October 2021, Written Update: Will Rhea succeed in her plan?