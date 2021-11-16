Kumkum Bhagya, 16 November 2021, Written Update: Pallavi cuts ties with Siddharth

In today's episode, Prachi packs her belongings and prepares to leave the house. Sid goes to the hotel to go through the CCTV footage. Sid notices Alia on the computer screen as she stands behind him. Alia runs and goes into hiding. The manager informs Alia that he did not show Sid the footage in which her face is clearly visible. She requests him to delete it and thanks him. He claims she once helped him and now he is returning the favour and urges her not to ask for help from him in the future.

Prachi urges Ranbir to look at her and adds that he didn't doubt her character, but rather her love. She goes on to say that even though he knows she can't live without him, he is abandoning her in the middle of their relationship. She wonders if his love for her was genuine or a betrayal. He claims that despite everything he has done for her, she has deceived him and is not the same person he fell in love with. She insists she's ready to stay back if he stops her. It was all a figment of Ranbir's mind. He comes out of the room and sees Prachi going.

Sid returns home and is shocked to discover a garland on his photograph. Sid is slapped by Vikram for having an illicit relationship with Prachi. Sid attempts to explain himself, but no one is willing to listen. Rhea is having a great time. Pallavi cuts ties with Siddharth and ousts him from the house.

Ranbir turns to face Prachi. Rhea stood a little further away from Prachi and Ranbir, keeping an eye on them. Ranbir enters the room and locks the door. Ranbir and Prachi are in tears. Rhea asks Prachi to leave. Prachi walks out of the house. Rhea goes ahead and tries to console Ranbir.

We have seen this episode on the channel's OTT platform.

