Kumkum Bhagya, 17 August 2021, Written Update: Prachi gets lashed on by Pallavi

The guest praises Rhea and says that she saved her day. With this, she takes an exit and Pallavi lashes out at Prachi for being so irresponsible and careless. Chachi and Rhea are happy to see this situation. Chachi adds the fire by saying that Prachi is careless and adds on to say that she showed the same carelessness that she did two years prior by marrying Ranbir. Pallavi adds to Chachi’s comment and says that she can’t trust Prachi and that her very first impression in regards to Prachi was correct. She adds on by claiming that Prachi can never actually be a part of the family. Prachi says that she will cover her mistake and won’t let the situation occur. Pallavi leaves Rhea and Prachi with a challenge to make lunch for the guests that will come tomorrow.

Meanwhile, Abhi asks Alia with whom was she talking. This leaves Alia and Tanu stunned but before they could say anything, Mitali comes in and tells Abhi that she overheard their conversation with the person and tells everything to Abhi except the name of the person to whom they both were talking. Abhi tries to confront them but both of them lie.

On the other hand, Pragya oversees the news covering the Press conference. It breaks her heart and she fears to go out and face people but Sushma asks her to fight for her respect and work or else, people will buy the allegations.

Alia and Tanu are happy and think that Pragya is dead and won’t be able to fight back.

