Kumkum Bhagya, 18 November 2021, Written Update: Prachi gets the divorce papers

In today's episode, Ranbir and Prachi dream about and miss each other. Ranbir injures himself to stop thinking about Prachi. The maid clicks Prachi's photo and sends it to Rhea. Sushma asks Prachi to have breakfast. Prachi refuses. Sushma tells her to eat and take care of her health.

Sushma is at a loss about how to deal with Prachi. She wishes Pragya was here to help Prachi. She visits Abhi and Pragya, who are under medical supervision. Sushma pleads Abhi and Pragya who are in a coma to wake up.

The lawyer comes home to meet Prachi. Pallavi asks Rhea why she is nervous. Rhea asks Pallavi if the lawyer reached Prachi’s house with the divorce papers. The lawyer tells Prachi that Ranbir has sent the divorce papers to get them signed by her. Pallavi says that Prachi will first see the papers signed by Ranbir, then she will be hurt, and then she will sign the papers.

Pallavi praises Rhea for forging Ranbir’s signatures so well. The lawyer asks Prachi to sign the papers. Prachi gets heartbroken. Sushma gets worried seeing Prachi in tears. Prachi locks herself in the room.

Pallavi thinks Prachi will ask for alimony from Ranbir. Rhea says she is ready to pay any amount to Prachi to get Ranbir. She asks if Ranbir will agree to marry her. Vikram tells them that Ranbir will agree to marry her once he gets divorced from Prachi. He doesn’t want Pallavi to pressurise Ranbir for marriage. Rhea tells him that they have already sent the divorce papers to Prachi.

Pallavi tells him that they thought to get Ranbir separated from Prachi first and then talk about Rhea. She adds that they forged Ranbir’s signatures on the divorce papers. He is shocked. He says that Ranbir will ask about the signatures. Pallavi tells that she will lie to Ranbir. He warns her against lying to their son.

