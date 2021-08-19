Kumkum Bhagya, 19 August 2021, Written Update: Tanu allows Pragya to get married to Abhi

Sushma says that it is bad advice but the lawyer says that this is the best resort. She asks Pragya to not worry and take some rest. Meanwhile, at the office, Abhi hears other employees gossiping about Pragya molesting Gaurav. This angers him and he grabs the employee's collar but the employee comments that this isn't gossip but true news. He worries about her and at the same time, Pragya encounters Tanu. Pragya thinks that Tanu is here to laugh at her but she is here with some other intention. Tanu offers help to Pragya and allows her to get married to Abhi. This shocks Pragya but Tanu clears her doubts and says that she needs to pay a price for Abhi. Sushma overhears the conversation and is equally shocked. Pragya asks Tanu to immediately leave her house.

Later, Alia goes over to Gaurav's house and asks about the monetary resources required for the next plan that will destroy Pragya. Gaurav's dad comes in and Alia realizes that Gaurav is the son of the person who destroyed her business and brought her down.

This made her rush to her house but at that moment, she was unable to spot Tanu. Alia thinks that Tanu went over to Gaurav, she isn't aware that Tanu is over at Pragya's. Alia worries about her and in the fuss, she tells Abhi that Tanu is not at Gaurav's. He immediately asks her how does she know Gaurav. Alia does not reveal anything about Gaurav but reveals everything about his dad and his trap that destroyed Abhi's business and brought them on road.

