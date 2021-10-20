Kumkum Bhagya, 20th October 2021, Written Update: Gaurav makes a plan against Pragya

In today's episode, Sid informs Prachi that the project on which she worked has been approved. Prachi becomes excited and asks Sid not to tell Ranbir because she wants to surprise him. Rhea sees them and comes up with the idea of using Sid to separate Prachi and Ranbir.

Gaurav shares with Alia and Tanu that they need to store illicit drugs in Pragya's factory, then set fire to it and spread false information that Pragya had harboured illegal drugs and then burned the facility to hide it. "Pragya would not only lose money but also her reputation", he says.

Sushma is packing her belongings to depart for a meeting when she becomes engrossed in a conversation with Pragya. They both talk about Abhi. Sushma instructs Pragya to be extra cautious because Alia and Tanu are around.

Abhi goes to Gaurav's office, shoving the guard. Abhi rushes to Gaurav's cabin and inquires about Alia's whereabouts. Gaurav recalls receiving a call from the watchman and seeing Abhi on a surveillance camera. Abhi pulls his collar and warns him to stay away from Alia and Pragya.

Pragya questions Alia and Tanu when they return home. Tanu and Pragya argue. Tanu and Alia lie to Pragya that they had gone for a dental check-up.

Rhea-Sid and Prachi-Ranbir arrive home. Pallavi inquires as to why they returned so soon. Rhea claims that she disliked the place and that everything about it made her feel uneasy. Rhea sneers at Pallavi for sending them there and then walks away.

Gaurav calls Pragya and tells her that Abhi showed up at his office and caused a ruckus. Pragya scolds him and asks him to speak respectfully to her husband.

We have seen this episode on the channel's OTT platform.

Also Read: Kumkum Bhagya, 19 October 2021, Written Update: Rhea is taken aback by the truth