Kumkum Bhagya, 21 December 2021, Written Update: Ranbir reveals his feelings about Prachi to Daljeet

In today's episode, Prachi states that she is not in the mood to prove once more that she is Ranbir's wife. She asks Rhea to tell the truth without any melodrama. Dida urges Ranbir to support Prachi. Pallavi argues with Dida. Ranbir stops Pallavi.

Prachi asks Dida if she is misbehaving. Dida asks her to just think of herself, not anyone else. Prachi regrets not seeing Rhea's reality. Dida says that she wants Ranbir to support Prachi. Prachi says she doesn't want to beg for his help.

Alia and Pallavi argue. Rhea intervenes and informs them that they should evict Prachi from the house as well as Ranbir's life. Pallavi claims that Prachi has the backing of the law and an NGO. Pallavi informs Alia about her friend's birthday party. Alia decides to attend the party. Alia devises a plan to evict Prachi from the Kohli house.

Dida is upset with Ranbir for failing to support his wife when Alia criticised Prachi. Ranbir shares his feelings about Prachi with Daljeet. He says that Prachi doesn't need his help and that he will help her if she asks for it. He adds that Prachi has to take the first step towards him. He asks Dida not to reveal any of this to Prachi, as he wants Prachi to come to him.

Ranbir speaks to Shahana. He invites her to the party and says that she will not judge him once she learns the entire truth. Shahana tells him that she will not spare him if he is at fault.

Prachi feels hungry and goes to the kitchen. Ranbir stops her and says that he will make her a sandwich. Prachi and Ranbir have a moment. He makes a sandwich for her. He asks her what her intentions were and asks her to call the police and get him arrested. Prachi vows to punish him even more severely. He tells her that she still cares for him and can never hurt him. She calls it his misunderstanding. Prachi decides to ruin the celebration. The next day, Rhea taunts Prachi.

