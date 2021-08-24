Kumkum Bhagya, 23 August 2021, Written Update: Abhi vows to hate Pragya

This episode begins with Sushma pleading to Pragya to accept the offer and on the other side, Alia says to Tanu that Pragya would never accept this offer. After this back and forth, Pragya refuses to accept the deal and hence Sushma asks her what is the reason for her to refuse. She breaks down and says and that if she accepted Tanu’s offer, then it will be an insult to their previous relationship and Abhi’s self-respect. Meanwhile, Alia scolds Tanu for ruining their plan but she informs Alia that she married Abhi for money and is leaving him for money and hence, she does not regret her step. Alia informs that Gaurav will pay them money and she does not have the right to sell Abhi. Tanu tells Alia to calm down as she is sure that Pragya will say yes.

Abhi was rewinding all the things that Alia and Tanu told about Pragya and her intentions. Later, he calls Pragya and asks her if she was aware of Sushma‘s intentions to get him arrested for the car accident. Pragya says yes, hearing this Abhi immediately disconnects the call and was trusting Alia’s word that Pragya was the one who destroyed him and his business. He calls again and asks her if she was responsible for destroying his business but she was facing some network issues and answered another question and said that she did not have an option. This led to a huge misunderstanding between them and Abhi said that he won’t let himself love her and will develop hate for her. While Pragya thought that Abhi was thoughtful and worried about her.

Meanwhile, Prachi is happy with how things were turning out but Rhea was tensed as the delivery of the food did not take place. The guests arrive and everyone is looking forward to the lunch.

Stay tuned for more updates.